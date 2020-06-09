Nominations for 2020 NMMA Hall of Fame Award due July 15

Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 NMMA Hall of Fame Award through July 15.

The Award will be presented at the IBEX Industry Breakfast in Tampa, FL, and honors those who have generated or continue to make substantial and lasting contributions toward the advancement of the marine industry.

It recognizes marine leaders whose names and deeds are synonymous with the pursuit of quality, innovation and perfection within their respective spheres of expertise.

To learn more and complete the nomination form, please visit the NMMA Hall of Fame Award webpage. Or contact Rachel Harmon at (312) 946-6247, rharmon@nmma.org for more information.