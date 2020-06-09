Chris Bernauer named president, Harris Pontoons

Harris Pontoons, a division of Brunswick Corporation, has named Chris Bernauer president.

Bernauer joins Brunswick from Harley-Davidson where he held a variety of leadership positions. Most recently, he has been the GM of Global Sales Operations & Dealer Development and prior to that, he was the GM of Customer Service and Operations. He also held senior positions at McKinsey, Indian Motorcycle, and Toyota.

“Chris’s deep experience in manufacturing, quality, sales, operations and dealer management will help strengthen our relationships with our customers and provide clear focus and direction to our product portfolio,” said Jeff Behan, president, Aluminum Boat Group Commercial Operations.

Bernauer will have full responsibility for the continued growth and strategy of both the Harris and Cypress Cay brands.

“I am honored to join Brunswick and lead the Harris and Cypress Cay brands,” said Bernauer. “Harris is one of the most distinguished names in the pontoon segment and I’m looking forward to working with our award-winning team to provide direction that will drive growth and produce exceptional products that excite and satisfy our customers.”