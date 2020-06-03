South Florida digital agency partners with MRAA for COVID-19 webinar

COVID-19 webinar

Harry Casimir, CEO of ATILUS and Boat Marketing Pros, is partnering with the Marine Retailers Association of America (MRAA) to host a webinar titled “COVID-19 Recovery: SEO Tactics For Your Marine Industry Business."

The webinar will be about digital marketing tactics to focus on during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boat dealerships and businesses in the marine industry have an advantage during the Covid-19 pandemic because boating is considered a safe activity and is often permitted by local government officials. Because of this, Casimir believes that boat dealerships, boat clubs, and other businesses in the marine industry have a unique opportunity to focus on their digital efforts.

“Boating, especially where I live in Fort Myers, has been going on during the entire Covid-19 pandemic. I think many boat dealerships, boat clubs and other services can shift their online focus to not only survive the pandemic but also thrive,” says Casimir. “My main goal with this webinar is to educate boating companies all over the country about what they can do online to thrive during and after Covid-19.”

Topics that will be covered during the webinar include ranking for keywords on Google, capitalizing on a Google my Business/Maps presence, other tactics on how to show up in search engines in your target demographic, among others.

The webinar is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 4 at 2:00 pm EST. Casimir will be joined by Bob McCann, Lead Consultant for the Marine Retailers Association of Americas. To register, visit https://mraawebinar.atilus.com/.