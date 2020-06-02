Highfield Boats partners with Pure Watercraft to launch electric RIB line

Highfield Boats, manufacturer of aluminum-hull rigid inflatable boats (RIBs), has announced a strategic partnership with Pure Watercraft, makers of the Pure Outboard complete electric marine propulsion system.

The two companies have collaborated on the design of the new, environmentally friendly Pure Watercraft by Highfield series of all-electric-powered RIBS.

We are excited to partner with such an innovative company and to collaborate on a series of boats designed to aid the environment at the same time they are providing owners with hours of boating fun,” said Highfield Boats general manager Tom Watson. “Whether they are used as primary boats or as tenders, these silent, zero-emissions, virtually maintenance-free RIBs are sure to deliver a premium boating experience.”

The inaugural models in the new rigid inflatable boat line are the 11’10” Pure Watercraft by Highfield Classic 360 and the 12’6” Pure Watercraft by Highfield Classic Deluxe 380.

Built with Highfield’s durable aluminum hulls, these RIBS are offered as complete boat systems incorporating the Pure Outboard electric propulsion package. Each compact, highly efficient Pure Outboard produces the equivalent of 50 horsepower, combined with silent running, zero emissions and no maintenance.

With a two-battery-pack system, both RIBS boast a top speed of 25 mph; range at top speed is 14 miles. Range at a cruising speed of 16 mph is 17 miles, and range at a trolling speed of 3 mph is 68 miles.