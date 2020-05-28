Sea Tow Foundation appoints new Sober Skipper council members

The Sea Tow Foundation has appointed seven new marine industry stakeholders to serve on its North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council which was established in 2019. This new slate joins a dozen inaugural council members and will collaborate on a variety of strategies and tactics to promote greater awareness and adoption of boating safety initiatives and messages both within the recreational marine industry and the boating consumer space.

“We couldn’t be more pleased about the overall composition and the depth of experience in our newly appointed council members,” said Sea Tow Foundation Executive Director Gail R. Kulp “We were very impressed by the quality of the nominations and the resulting expanded representation that embraces new segments of the marine industry including insurance, podcasting, personal watercraft and sailing.”

New inductees were voted in by the North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council and will serve a two-year term beginning June 1, 2020. Appointees are listed below in alphabetical order:

Adam Fortier-Brown, Government Relations Manager, MRAA

Government Relations Manager, MRAA TK Krumenacker, CEO, Admirals Insurance Corp

CEO, Admirals Insurance Corp Tyler Mehrl, Category Manager/Steering and Controls, Mercury Marine

Category Manager/Steering and Controls, Mercury Marine Mark Pillsbury, Editor, Cruising World Magazine

Editor, Cruising World Magazine Angie Scott, Podcast Host, The Woman Angler & Adventurer

Podcast Host, The Woman Angler & Adventurer Eric Shepard, Retired (30 years in the marine and aviation safety industries)

Retired (30 years in the marine and aviation safety industries) Leslie Zlotnick, Advertising Manager, Yamaha Watercraft Group

About the Sea Tow Foundation North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council

Launched in 2019, the North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council now includes 19 members representing multiple sectors of the recreational boating industry along with an executive task force. In its first year, the council organized and debuted its first National Boating Industry Safety Awards to recognize the outstanding work of recreational boating organizations in promoting boating safety. The council is actively engaged in supporting a variety of safe boating initiatives including the Sober Skipper Program which encourages boaters to be or to designate a Sober Skipper before leaving the dock. The ultimate goal of the Sober Skipper Program is to eliminate the number of boating accidents and deaths related to Boating Under the Influence on North American waterways.

For more information about the North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council, please visit: www.boatingsafety.com/nassac

To learn more about the Sea Tow Foundation’s Sober Skipper Program, please visit soberskipper.com.