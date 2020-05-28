Discover Boating Canada launches new site to navigate COVID

With news of Canada’s pleasure boating restrictions being lifted and the season ramping up, DiscoverBoating.ca has launched two new pages to help Canadian boaters find the latest information on enjoying boating while navigating COVID-19 guidelines.

Boating During COVID-19 features guidelines set by Transport Canada and includes helpful, printable infographics for NMMA Canada members to use in their businesses and share with customers.

Coronavirus and Boat Shopping: What You Should Know provides Canadians comprehensive insights into buying a boat during this time, from scheduling appointments and closing the deal, to service and support, plus Discover Boating resources to research and shop online.