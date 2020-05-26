Florida-based Freedom Boat Club appoints new director of administration

Freedom Boat Club of Jacksonville and St. Augustine has promoted Lindsay Sheffield to the director of administration and member service, a newly formed position within the organization. She is responsible for managing social media as well as member and partner communications. With this promotion, Sheffield will also be managing the accounting and marketing departments of the club.

Sheffield is a Jacksonville native and graduate of the University of North Florida where she double majored in marketing and management. She joined Freedom Boat Club in 2018 as the client and community relations director.

Sheffield says her favorite thing about working for Freedom Boat Club is witnessing the joy members experience every time they step on a boat. She said she is excited about the new position and looking forward to leading her Freedom team.

Sheffield’s promotion to director of administration and member service is part of a management restructure Freedom Boat Club is implementing as they continue growing their organization.