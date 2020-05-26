2020 NMEA Conference and Expo shifts to virtual event

The NMEA (National Marine Electronics Association) has made the decision to hold the previously scheduled 2020 NMEA Conference and Expo as a virtual, online training event, due to health considerations and future uncertainty around travel and large gathering restrictions due to COVID-19.

This virtual training event will be held September 22 - 24, 2020.

"Safety of our members and getting their businesses back on track is our number one priority as we look into the summer and fall," said Mark Reedenauer, NMEA's President and Executive Director. "Many of our members have suffered financial loses during the Pandemic, and we do not want to burden them with a decision of attending a conference in person."

The NMEA's next traditional national conference is slated for September 20 - 24, 2021 in Anaheim, Calif. and the NMEA fully intends to hold its 2021 Conference and Expo as a live, face-to-face event as it has for the past 25 years.

NMEA will shift the format of the 2020 NMEA Conference to a virtual training and education event for manufacturers, member dealers, installers and the entire marine electronics trade. The NMEA is researching options that may enable the traditional product awards and expo into a virtual event during that week. By mid-July a full conference lineup, schedule, and offerings will be listed on the NMEA website.