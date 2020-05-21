Big boating numbers expected for Memorial Day weekend

Recreating outdoors in general, and boating in particular, have become important outlets in the era of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boat sales are strong, dealer traffic is quickly coming back, lines at the public launch ramps are long and TowBoatUS expects this Memorial Day holiday weekend to be a record one for recreational boating.

“While there are some locations where recreational boating hasn’t quite returned yet, those will be the exception this Memorial Day weekend,” said BoatUS vice president John Condon. “Boating is an approved activity and boaters are social distancing, so we believe they will be on the water in a big way, trying to get to back to what’s familiar and enjoyable with the family.”

Condon predicts calls for assistance will be up at least 20%, if not more. “We think that’s a conservative number,” he added.

If you are heading to the water this weekend, be smart and be safe. And if it's your first outing of the season, it goes without saying to check fuel, batteries, bilges, life jackets and all the operating systems beforehand.