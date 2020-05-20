Chapparal highlights Infinity Power Step for National Safe Boating Week

Chaparral, a builder of quality family boats since 1965, says their new for 2020 Infinity Power Step is a good feature to highlight during National Safe Boating Week.

The feature makes Chaparrals among the most accessible boats in the industry, and is offered on several 2020 models, including the 257 SSX, 277 SSX and 297 SSX.

Located on the stern, the Infinity Power Step lowers into the water with the touch of a button. Passengers can use the step as a way to easily board or exit the boat from a dock or the water. This is ideal for young children, seniors and even the family dog!

"The Infinity Power Step is a major step forward in making boating more accessible for everyone," said Chaparral founder Buck Pegg. “This feature will make it possible for the entire family to effortlessly enjoy the Chaparral experience on several of our top-notch boats.”

The Infinity Power Step from Chaparral was an NMMA Innovation Award winner in the deck equipment category at the Miami International Boat Show in February.