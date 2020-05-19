ABC event materials now online

The virtual edition of the American Boating Congress ended successfully with an emphasis on recovery

With a record-breaking number of attendees, excellent lineup of speakers and discussions, and one of the highest levels of grassroots engagement, the virtual 2020 American Boating Congress has been deemed a success by NMMA and its partners.

To ensure all industry stakeholders have access to ABC 2020 materials, NMMA has posted the items on its website.

All ABC 2020 resources, are available on the event landing page, https://www.nmma.org/advocacy/abc

Additional materials will be uploaded to the site in the coming days.