RIBCRAFT awarded California Fish and Wildlife contracts

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recently took delivery of two new RIBCRAFT 5.85s. Delivered to the Southern District which covers all of Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and San Diego counties, the new RIBCRAFT will be operated by one or two wardens for patrol and enforcement operations.

RIBCRAFT worked with the department to build a boat that meets their diverse operational requirements.

Additionally, the Department of Fish and Wildlife recently awarded RIBCRAFT with a contract to supply and deliver shipboard RIBs for their fleet of long range fisheries patrol boats. Under this contract, the department again will utilize the 19-foot RIBCRAFT 5.85, but with a slightly modified layout for shipboard operations. Featuring a center console with a radar arch, integrated hoisting fittings, and a 115hp Yamaha four stroke outboard, these RIBs will be deployed for boarding and response operations up to 200 miles offshore.

RIBCRAFT said it is proud to be working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and looks forward to supplying RIBs to the state for years to come.