Discover Boating launches interactive COVID-19 access map

Discover Boating has launched an interactive map to help boaters get on the water during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With boating access restrictions varying between states and changing daily, the new tool allows boaters to easily determine the status of their go-to waterways and access points.

To see the latest status of public water access points, boat landings, and ramps, simply hover over a state for topline updates.

More detailed information is available by clicking on a state.

Discover Boating’s COVID-19 access map is available here.