Coyote Eyewear donates medical safety glasses to New York hospitals

Coyote Eyewear is donating medical grade safety glasses to New York state hospitals and medical centers.

A pair of these medical glasses will be donated with every purchase of Coyote’s polarized sunglasses through the end of May.

They can be used by doctors, nurses and nursing home workers to protect themselves and their patients from Covid-19.

So far the company has made donations to Rochester General, Monroe Community Hospital Foundation, VA Clinics in Canadaigua and Rochester, and nursing homes in Buffalo, Batavia and Chittenango.