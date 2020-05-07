Propspeed partners with MJM Yachts

Propspeed, innovator of underwater coatings, announced that it has partnered with MJM Yachts. Under the terms of the agreement, Propspeed will be the standard foul-release coating for all MJM Yachts’ underwater running gear such as propellers, shafts, struts, rudders, trim tabs and through-hull fittings.

“MJM has a hard-won reputation for selecting world-renown partners and incorporating only the finest components in their award-winning yacht line up,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “We are confident that MJM’s discerning clientele will appreciate the increased fuel economy and ease of maintenance that the Propspeed foul-release coating will provide.”

“For many years we had been interested in working with Propspeed,” said Peter Truslow, CEO, MJM Yachts. “Other products were not producing the results we desired. Now, with Propspeed in our arsenal, we are confident that the underwater components of our yachts will last for years to come.”