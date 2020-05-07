Maryland lifts restriction on boating access

Yesterday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that his administration is lifting restrictions on motorized boating starting today at 7:00 a.m. ET.

In response, NMMA applauded the decision, calling the move a responsible approach to balancing the need for social distancing with access to outdoor recreation.

Leading up to the announcement, more than 1,000 Boating United advocates contacted Governor Hogan in support of lifting restrictions on boating, demonstrating the effectiveness of a unified boating community.

Additional information regarding the governor’s announcement are available here:

Effective Thursday, May 7, at 7 a.m., recreational boating activities, including motorized and non-motorized vessels and personal watercraft, are permitted, however:

Boaters must be with immediate family members or people with which they reside. No more than 10 people can be on a boat at one time, including captain and crew.

Boats must be distanced from each other by at least 10 feet and are prohibited from rafting up, beaching, or having rendezvous events. Boats are prohibited from docking at restaurants or bars.

Vessel and boat races remain prohibited.

Marinas can reopen to recreational boaters, but must adhere to Maryland Departments of Commerce and Health guidelines.

Pump-out stations and boats may resume operations under the Departments of Commerce and Health guidelines.

Local jurisdictions may choose to open public boat ramps, but must ensure social distancing guidelines.

All normal boating rules and regulations are in effect and must be followed.