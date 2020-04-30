NMEA Summer training goes virtual

The NMEA (National Marine Electronics Association) is now offering live, online summer training to the marine electronics world. The instructor-led installer certification classes are live and last 6 - 8 hours.

"The timing will accommodate installers all across the world," said Mark Reedenauer, NMEA's president and executive director.

The delivery method for the training is GoToWebinar, where students view and listen to the instructor and presentation, and students are able to ask questions of the instructor. An online, proctored certification exam using ProctorU concludes each day of training.

Here is the schedule:

- June Virtual & Online Training: Tuesday, June 2 - Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI), Wednesday, June 3 - Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer, Thursday, June 4 - Advanced Marine Electronics Installer (AMEI). June courses run from 0800 until 1700 (UTC -4) (8 a.m. - 5 p.m. USA EDT).

- July Virtual & Online Training: Tuesday, July 14 - Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI), Wednesday, July 15 - Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer, Thursday, July 16 - Advanced Marine Electronics Installer (AMEI). July courses run from 0300 until 1200 (UTC -4) (3 a.m. - 12 p.m. USA EDT).

- August Virtual & Online Training: Tuesday, August 18 - Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI), Wednesday, August 19 - Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer, Thursday, August 20 - Advanced Marine Electronics Installer (AMEI). August courses run from 1300 until 2200 (UTC -4) (1 p.m. - 10 p.m. USA EDT)

Here are the course summaries:

Basic Marine Electronics Installer (MEI): This class will present the newcomer to marine electronics with the basic information to get started installing typical modern systems. The program will explain Ohm's Law, Grounds, Batteries & Battery Chargers, DC Wiring, EMI Basics, Coaxial Cables, Antennas, NMEA Data Interfacing, Marine VHF Radios, AIS, Displays, Transducers, Radar, and Heading Sensors.

MEI Certification Exam: An online proctored 50 question exam will be given at the end of the course. Upon passing with an 80% or greater score, students will become NMEA Certified in this specific installation course.

Basic NMEA 2000 Network Installer: This class will present the newcomer with the basic information to get started installing NMEA 2000® networks. The training covers the following topics: Cables, Connectors, Specifications Physical Planning & Documentation, Power Sources & Distribution, Voltage Drop Calculations, Data Messages (Parameter Group Numbers), Connecting to Other Data Sources, Network Setup, and Troubleshooting.

NMEA 2000 Certification Exam: An online proctored 50 question exam will be given at the end of the course. Upon passing with an 80% or greater score, students will become NMEA Certified in this particular installation course.

Advanced Marine Electronics Installer (AMEI): This advanced installer class is designed for the Marine Electronics Installer (MEI) who wishes to achieve competency in advanced topic areas and concepts. An Advanced MEI credential is an indication that a mid-level installer has a working knowledge regarding commissioning of a boat and installing more complex marine electronic devices. The program will go in depth on proper installation of Computers, Ethernet, NMEA 0183, Autopilots, Radar Commissioning, Gyros & Satellite Compasses, Satellite Communications Antennas, VHF, SSB, AIS, and EMI. Pre-requisite: Student must have taken the basic MEI Installer Training class and passed the exam.

AMEI Certification Exam: An online proctored 50 question exam will be given at the end of the course. Upon passing with an 80% or greater score, students will become NMEA Certified in this particular installation course.

Pricing:Pricing for Basic MEI, Basic NMEA 2000®, AMEI training: $450 member/$650 non-member.

You may register for the courses at www.nmea.org. Questions? Contact Cindy Love, 410-975-9425 or clove@nmea.org.