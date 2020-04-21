Polishing the hull can be a great solo boat project

If you're looking for a boat project, polishing your boat's hull is something you can do solo with a Dual Action Polisher Pro from Shurhold. It brings new life back to gelcoat that's looking old and tired from oxidation, UV rays, salt and dirt.

Using too robust a tool can cause burns and swirls. The Shurhold Dual Action Polisher Pro has a large, 21mm random orbital motion at 1,800–4,800 opm. This all but eliminates the damage other polishers can cause while providing the professional results Shurhold is known for.

The Dual Action Polisher Pro features two different soft-touch ergonomic grips for all-day comfort. This also allows for adjusting to unique angles and working positions—like from the bow deck.

The tool only weighs 6 lbs., so it's easy to cover long sections without tiring. With its 900-watt motor, the Shurhold Dual Action Polisher Pro does the job fast and effortlessly. A thumb dial provides the ability to adjust the speed while working and the power lock enables users to keep a steady pace without finger strain.

Many polishers require time and specialized tools to change the pad. Not so with the Dual Action Polisher Pro. Its 6" Quick Change Backing Plate removes quickly with a single hex bolt.