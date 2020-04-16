ORR brings on new VP

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR), America’s leading coalition of outdoor recreation trade associations and organizations working to promote the growth of the outdoor recreation economy and outdoor recreation activities, has hired successful business entrepreneur and strategist, Lindsey Davis to offer increased support to its members during these difficult times. ORR added that a collective voice is needed now more than ever. Davis will fill the role of vice president, supporting ORR’s existing portfolio and offering leadership with the ever-evolving needs of the industry during this pandemic and into the future.

“Lindsey brings a wealth of experience, expertise and passion for the outdoor recreation industry to our team,” said Jessica Wahl, executive director of ORR. “Her proven vision, leadership and natural ability to bring diverse stakeholders and businesses together to affect positive change makes her the perfect person to lead our operations, development and marketing efforts. We have absolute faith that Lindsey will be a valuable addition to ORR’s continued leadership of the outdoor recreation industry.”

“I am honored to join a team of professionals and leaders from across the outdoor industry,” said Davis. “I have deep roots in the outdoor community and have been fortunate to be able to pursue my passions both personally and professionally in the outdoor recreation sector. I look forward to dedicating my efforts to the collective industry voice through ORR and its members by supporting the organization and its businesses in COVID- 19 response efforts, and by delivering increased access and improved opportunity to the nation’s millions of outdoor enthusiasts when they need it most.”

Davis is an entrepreneur and strategist based in Salt Lake City, Utah. She holds a degree in International Development with an emphasis in Environmental Studies and Political Science from the University of California, San Diego.

Prior to joining ORR, Davis co-founded and built Wylder from the ground up, an online retail store for women and the first female-founded benefit corporation in the state of Utah. As the CEO, she worked with hundreds of brands and nonprofits throughout the outdoor recreation sector in blending commerce and conservation and using business as a force for social good.

Davis also spent 12 years in the non-profit sector in fundraising and strategic program development with a diverse array of constituents including businesses, ranchers, farmers, underserved youth, native tribes, and education institutions. Her work focused on social and ecological justice, regional sustainability, and outdoor education, both nationally and internationally.

Davis is a hunter, angler, and volunteer citizen scientist. She is an advocate for uniting different outdoor recreation user groups around issues of access, wildlife management, and habitat protection. In her off-time, you’ll find her scouting for hunting season, wrangling her bird dog, and tending to her chickens and backyard garden.