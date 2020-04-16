DockMaster appoints new president

DockMaster, a provider of technology solutions dedicated to the marina and marine industry has announced the appointment of Kent Howard as its new president. As of April 13, 2020, he has assumed the company’s day-to-day leadership responsibilities.

The company said it is excited to have Howard on board, who brings decades of experience in the hospitality industry with him. Howard, a 17-year team member of InnQuest Software, a sister company of DockMaster, understands the importance of businesses needing the right tools in order to succeed. We look forward to the new perspective he can bring to the unique market that is the marine industry.

“When I was approached about the opportunity to add DockMaster to my portfolio at Valsoft Travel & Leisure, I saw it as an easy decision,” Howard said. “There are many synergies between the lodging and the marina/boating industries and to have the opportunity to work with an industry leader like DockMaster and collaborate with the incredible team here is very exciting. I very much look forward to what the future holds!”

DockMaster also offered its gratitude to outgoing president Cam Collins. The company said his contributions to the company’s growth cannot be overstated and that the team will miss him and wishes him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.

As DockMaster undergoes a change in leadership, the company said they ensure its customers that its goal remains the same: to provide the best possible solutions and keep pace with technology to best serve those in the industry. Howard’s passion in helping clients become more successful with the right tools will be evident immediately.