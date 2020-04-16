Boating United, BoatPAC launch new website

The recreational boating community – led by NMMA and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) – announced that the Boating United grassroots advocacy website has been transitioned to a new, more robust platform called SparkInfluence. The new Boating United website – which is now home to BoatPAC as well – will allow the community to be more effective in its virtual advocacy efforts, including during this time of social distancing, as digital advocacy becomes more critical.

Click here to see and sign up for the new Boating United website.

“Simply put, the enhanced Boating United website will make our community’s collective digital advocacy efforts significantly more effective,” said Nicole Vasilaros, NMMA senior vice president of government and legal affairs. “The new platform also enables our team to integrate Boating United and BoatPAC, which will take all aspects of our advocacy apparatus to the next level – both now and as we begin to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.”

“On any given day, the recreational boating community faces a variety of challenges at every level of government,” said Matt Gruhn, MRAA president. “Thanks to the new Boating United tool, we are better equipped to educate and mobilize our dedicated supporters to achieve major advocacy victories for the community.”

From the user perspective, the new Boating United website is easier to use, able to host more advocacy related information within the site and offers more higher impact and evergreen action options. The new platform is also equipped with an enhanced database, allowing for better targeted actions based on specific policy issues and advocates’ geographic location.

While Boating United has been switched to a new platform, the website’s URL remains the same: https://www.boatingunited.org/. Additionally, existing Boating United advocates will continue to receive action alerts without having to reenroll.

Click here to see and sign up for the new Boating United website. To view the BoatPAC pages, click here.