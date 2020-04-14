In-Command Seamanship Training launching virtual classroom

In-Command Seamanship Training, allied with Wickford Boat Rentals, is gearing up for the summer season with practical and safe learning programs and recreational opportunities, including our virtual classrooms, according to Capt. David Fetherston, president & CEO.

“In-Command Seamanship Training has become a center of excellence for a wide variety of classroom and on-the-water programs,” Capt. Fetherston says, “And to help ease the stress of social distancing, we’re excited to introduce our new In-Command Virtual Classroom. Our team has launched a schedule of virtual classes on our website www.incommandri.com that students can access through ZOOM. Our onsite classes and on-the-water programs are ready and our staff is standing by. Once we have the “all clear” we will be ready to go for a strong summer season!”

In-Command Seamanship Training lectures will be live and interactive, taught by In-Command’s certified Captains with a defined class schedule. Exams will be administered remotely and all necessary paperwork for each student’s credentials will be filed electronically.

“You will experience all the knowledge-sharing you have come to expect from our classroom setting, but remotely through your computer or Smartphone,” Capt. Fetherston added.