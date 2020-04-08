ORR welcomes new coalition members

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outdoor recreation business community is coming together to strengthen the entire recreation sector – including thousands of small businesses and millions of workers – during this turbulent time. It is in that sentiment that the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) welcomed two new members to further unify the industry and bolster its collective influence.

By the end of 2019 ORR had 29 member organizations representing the full breadth and depth of the outdoor industry. Now, just four months into 2020, the ORR has added two more organizations that will expand its reach and collaboration, the Outdoor Industry Association and the Society of Outdoor Recreation Professionals.

The outdoor industry is unifying around COVID-19 response efforts, issues of access, infrastructure, conservation, workforce and much more. Learn more about each of the new members here:

Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) is based in Boulder, Colo., with offices in Washington, D.C. OIA is the leading trade association for the outdoor industry and the title sponsor of Outdoor Retailer. OIA unites and serves 1300 manufacturer, supplier, sales representative and retailer members through its focus on trade and recreation policy, sustainable business innovation and outdoor participation.

Society of Outdoor Recreation Professionals (SORP) has been serving the outdoor recreation profession since 1983. It is the nation’s leading association of outdoor recreation and related professionals who strive to protect our natural and cultural resources while providing sustainable recreation access.