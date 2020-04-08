Brunswick businesses join fight against COVID-19

Brunswick Corporation and many of its businesses around the world are doing their part to help those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

The Brunswick Private Foundation recently made a $50,000 donation to the Red Cross and Brunswick employees around the world are making personal donations that will also be matched by the company.

In addition, the Private Foundation donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army Metropolitan Division.

“During these very challenging times, it is important for us to continue to look for opportunities to help our employees, customers and the communities where we live and work,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation chief executive officer. “We all need to do our part right now to lend our resources to those that need them the most, particularly those on the front lines.”

Around the world, Brunswick’s businesses are finding opportunities to use their resources and capabilities to produce masks, medical equipment components and other products that are critically needed by first responders.

Some of the many contributions from Brunswick businesses:

The Brunswick Boat Group: Donated 15,000 masks to first responders in the communities around the US in which it operates boat building facilities.

Mercury Marine: Donated more than 11,000 masks to local hospitals and emergency responders near its headquarters in Fond Du Lac, Wis.

Marinco, a Power Products Brand part of the Advanced Systems Group: Is producing electrical equipment used in mobile hospitals and temporary emergency treatment centers such as those recently established in New York.

Whale: Brunswick’s parts and accessories company in Northern Ireland has rapidly accelerated production of pumps that power hand sanitizer stations and will ship over 120,000 of these critical systems around the world over the next few months.

In addition, employees from both Mercury Racing and Power Products are using their 3D printing capabilities to make masks for first responders and healthcare professionals in their communities. Power Products was recently contacted by Concordia University to participate in the production of 3D printed face masks to be distributed to local hospitals. The masks have a unique design with replaceable filter cartridges.

“Our talented and passionate people, working closely with our suppliers, are making a real difference helping those fighting the pandemic,” said Foulkes.