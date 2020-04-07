Outdoor Industry hosts webinar on thriving in chaotic times

Webinar: Thriving in Chaotic Times - the Neuroscience Behind Our Distress

When: Friday, April 10, 11:00 a.m. (MT)

Speaker: Julie Auger, MOD

How is our brain perceiving and responding to the current threats? As leaders, what may we do to alleviate these threat responses for our employees and ourselves? This webinar provides a look into how our brain is reacting, how we may find our focus and how we may manage our emotions best to adapt to our new reality. There will be time for questions, discussion and connection.