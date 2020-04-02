Newport International Boat Show sets dates for 50th gathering

In anticipation of the eventual easing of social distancing restrictions and the country’s inevitable return to work, Newport Exhibition Group announced today that the Newport International Boat Show will take place September 17-20, 2020 at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport, R.I.

“We realize this global pandemic is causing uncertainty for businesses and individuals, but we are working under the premise that the danger of the virus will have passed,” said Nancy Piffard, show director of Newport Exhibition Group. “We will continue to follow the guidelines of the CDC and government officials on a day-by-day basis. Should the timing of our event potentially compromise the health and safety of our exhibitors, sponsors, vendors and the boating community, we will make an announcement accordingly. It is our hope that public confidence will have been restored and that the Newport International Boat Show will spark much needed business for the marine industry and the local economy.”

Celebrating 50 years, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country. It encompasses over 13 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors from around the world with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15 to 90 feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters. With thousands of boating enthusiasts attending the show each year, it is one of the busiest weekends in the City by the Sea.

In addition to the boats, products and services, there will be a host of programs to educate and entertain visitors, as well as special highlights to celebrate this Golden Anniversary. The ever-popular Confident Captain At The Helm in-water instruction and seminars hosted by cruising expert Pam Wall are scheduled for this year, as well as the highly anticipated Newport For New Products (NFNP) program. Providing attendees with the exciting opportunity to view boats and products making their first-ever debut in the U.S., NFNP entries are judged by a panel of experts and awards are given for best new powerboat, sailboat, navigation product; and boating operation, maintenance or safety product, at a ceremony on Friday, September 18.



Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, Friday & Saturday, September 17, 18, and 19: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 20: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Advance discount tickets will go on sale in June. For more information, visit: www.newportboatshow.com.