Priority One Financial Services announces the passing of Glen Vogel

Priority One Financial Services, Inc., has announced the recent passing of Glen Vogel, Operations Manager.

“Glen worked in automotive and marine F&I offices for over 30 years and brought so much of that experience to our business,” said Heather Mariscal, president. “He was passionate about dealers’ needs and really understood their perspective. He was also very skilled with numbers and the management side of the F&I business. Calling himself ‘the numbers guy,’ you would often find him running a report, evaluating data and looking at different angles to help dealers, lenders and customers. While we will miss his skillset tremendously, more than that, we will miss his friendship.”

Outside of the office, Vogel was actively involved with Heidi’s Legacy Dog Rescue. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, two children, three grandchildren and four dogs.

Co-workers, connections and friends are encouraged to share a story or memory by visiting https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/glen-vogel/2777.