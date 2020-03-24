NMMA, outdoor recreation partners champion industry stimulus needs

NMMA said it is actively working in partnership with marine industry stakeholders and the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) to call on Congress and the administration to address imminent needs of the recreational boating and broader outdoor recreation industry in forthcoming federal relief packages to support small businesses and protect employees.

In a letter to congressional leadership, NMMA was joined by the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) and the Association of Marina Industries (AMI) in requesting the recreational boating industry’s priorities be addressed in federal relief responses. Highlighting the significance of the recreational boating industry in local economies across the country, NMMA, MRAA and AMI encouraged lawmakers to take decisive action to further protect employees, support small business, and allow the U.S. marine industry to reinvest in America.

In a more robust call for attention to recreation in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, NMMA and ORR wrote to President Trump to bring to his attention the impacts of coronavirus to the outdoor recreation industry, federal support the industry needs to bounce back from this crisis, and the importance of recreation in providing metal and physical health as the American public manages the effects of social distancing. NMMA and ORR have also been working closely together in communicating the industry’s priorities to Congress, particularly with committees of jurisdiction over small business matters.

NMMA said it is encouraged by the rapid pace in which Congress is developing and passing effective relief measures that will support marine businesses, their employees, and customers, and the organization will continue to work with our ORR partners to ensure small businesses in the outdoor space are protected during these uncertain times.

For more information, please contact NMMA director of federal government relations, Callie Hoyt at choyt@nmma.org.