NATDA to host webinar ‘How to Generate Revenue and Save Time’

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) said it, now more than ever, realizes the importance of education in the modern-day dealership setting. As such, it has partnered with KENECT, a provider of mobile texting software for dealerships, to show dealers how revenue can be generated, time can be saved and your dealership’s brand awareness can be improved in a webinar on April 2, 2020 called How to Generate Revenue and Save Time – Even in the Midst of COVID-19.

According to KENECT, 89% of dealership customers and prospects would rather communicate with you via text message than phone call. The way dealers communicate with their customers is changing every day, and many industries have been using text messaging for years.

The free webinar will offer the opportunity to learn about how business texting can impact your dealership business, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. NATDA said during a time of social distancing, staying in touch with your customers is more important than ever.

Some of the details that will be covered in this webinar include how to:

Attract and convert more customers via text messaging from your website, Google, and more;

Text from your existing business line instead of personal cell phones;

Reduce phone traffic by up to 35% and eliminate customer wait times;

Generate dozens of 5-star reviews each month to help convert more prospects and sell more units;

Schedule service appointments and send text reminders to reduce “no shows”;

Send photos, attachments and service updates via text message.

How to Generate Revenue and Save Time – Even during COVID-19

DATE: April 2, 2020

TIME: 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT)

To register for this webinar, click here.