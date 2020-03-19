Garmin named IBBI Supplier of the Year

Garmin International, Inc. announced that it was awarded the Supplier of the Year distinction for the second year in a row from the Independent Boat Builders, Inc. (IBBI).

As the industry’s largest purchasing cooperative, the IBBI’s 18-member network of boat brands collectively builds nearly 25% of all boats sold in the U.S. The IBBI Supplier of the Year award recognizes one company’s outstanding service and dedication to its member network. Garmin has been a supplier of choice for the IBBI since 2014, and was named its exclusive marine electronics supplier in 2018. The IBBI presented the 2019 Supplier of the Year honor to Garmin at its annual meeting, March 2-4.

“We are honored to be selected by the members of the IBBI to receive their prestigious Supplier of the Year award for the second year in a row,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “From product quality and customer service to operations and supply chain, we know the importance of delivering best-in-class products and support, and we’re proud to be recognized by this group of boat builders for our commitment in these areas. We look forward to continuing to serve IBBI members well into the future.”

“The members of IBBI continue to be impressed not only with the product innovations from Garmin, but also their level of top-notch customer service,” said Tom Broy, IBBI president. “The Supplier of the Year award is representative of the dedication that Garmin has to the IBBI boat builders and our collective customers, and we’re proud to do business with such a trusted and recognized manufacturer.”

As its exclusive marine electronics supplier, IBBI members have access to Garmin’s extensive product portfolio that includes chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, high-definition radar, autopilots, high-resolution mapping, and other products and services.

Garmin was also recently named Manufacturer of the Year for the fifth consecutive year by the NMEA, an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field. Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion, Navionics and EmpirBus.