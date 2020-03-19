ABYC seeking nominations for Marine Educator of the Year

The ABYC Foundation is seeking nominations for the first Educator of the Year Award, honoring an outstanding instructor who is shaping future marine service technicians.

Candidates should be actively teaching marine service technology for recreational boats in a corporate setting, or in a secondary/post-secondary school.

“There are more than 16,000 marine technician positions currently open in the U.S. and quality marine technology teachers are critical to prepping people to fill these jobs,” said Margaret Podlich, ABYC Foundation executive director. “The ABYC Foundation has created this award to celebrate the best of the educators and their role within the $36 billion U.S. boating industry.”

The ABYC Foundation’s Educator of the Year Award will be presented at the Educator Training Conference, July 21-23, 2020 in Annapolis, Md. The conference will serve as continuing education for marine service instructors from around the country including professional development, hands-on learning, and marine industry networking.

Nominate a great instructor here: www.teachboats.org/educatoraward.

To learn more about the Educator Training Conference, sponsorship opportunities and connecting with marine industry educators visit, www.teachboats.org.