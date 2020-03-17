Top 100 unveils new application process

Applications for the 2020 Boating Industry Top 100 are now open, with a new streamlined application process.

“We know the Top 100 application process can be overwhelming, especially for first time applicants, so this year there will be an easier way to apply to be part of the program,” said Jonathan Sweet, managing director of the Top 100 program.

This year, the Top 100 will have two applications.

The streamlined application is half the length of the previous application. If your goal is simply to be part of the Top 100, you can fill out this easier application. You’ll still be required to provide your financial information and other basic information, but there are fewer questions requiring long, in-depth answers.

Alternatively, if your dealership’s goal is to be considered for top awards such as the Best in Class awards and Dealer of the Year, you can fill out the longer application. This form is similar to the previous Top 100 application.

Both applications are available at boatingindustry.com/top-100/application and are due June 29.

And if you would like to learn more about the new applications, join Jonathan Sweet as he hosts a webinar Wednesday, April 1, at 12:00pm central time.

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2754304520681918477

The 2020 Boating Industry Top 100 will be recognized at the Top 100 Gala on the final evening of the Boating Industry Elevate Summit, Nov. 18, in Atlanta. The list will also be featured in the December issue and at BoatingIndustry.com.