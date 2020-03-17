Ready to Boat launches on Boaters University

Ritchie Navigation's educational program Ready to Boat has launched on Boaters University. It was designed to provide boaters of all experience levels with the safety and navigation skills needed to enjoy their time on the water, taught in an entertaining online environment.

Ready to Boat provides boatbuilders with boating safety information that they, in turn, pass on to their new boat customers.

Taught by expert navigators, the eight-part Ready to Boat course covers everything from terminology to preparing for unexpected situations.

It instructs on all aspects of the boating experience in a common sense and practical way. By developing the fundamentals, users gain confidence through preparedness.

"Having Ready to Boat featured on Boaters University enables us to reach a broader market," said Roby Holland, VP of sales and marketing at Ritchie, the world's largest manufacturer of magnetic compasses.