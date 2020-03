Amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus and the Mayor’s suspension of all events at city facilities in Jacksonville, Florida, the 2020 Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show has been canceled.

The show was planned for April 3 to April 5 at TIAA Bank Field and Metropolitan Park Marina.

With the stadium’s crowded schedule, they will not be able to reschedule for this year.

However, the plan is to bring the Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show back to the city in 2021.