Industry mourns loss of Gary Potter

The industry is mourning the loss of industry veteran, Gary Potter, who passed away March 4 following a long battle with cancer.

Potter worked for EZ Loader Boat Trailers for 25 years, most recently as vice president. He also served on multiple industry boards throughout his career, including the NMMA Board of Directors, NMMA’s Marine Accessory and Component Division Board, the Boat Trailer Manufacturers Association and the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers.

In 2019, Potter was presented with the first Boat Trailer Manufacturers Association Lifetime Achievement Award for his many years of service, advocacy and influence in the industry.

“There are very few people in our industry who have done as much to improve their sector of recreational boating as Gary did – he had a significant impact on the success, quality and safety of the boat trailering industry,” said Robert Newsome, NMMA’s senior vice president of operations. “He will be missed by all who were fortunate to know him and work with him.”

Gary is survived by his wife, Mary, of 28 years, four children and two grandchildren.

Click here for Potter’s obituary and details on his celebration of life.