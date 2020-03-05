ValvTect names 2019 Marina of the Year

ValvTect recently announced Thamesport Marina in New London, Conn., has been named the ValvTect Marina of the Year for 2019.

“We are excited to be able to name Thamesport Marina the winner of the ValvTect Marina of the Year award," said Marvin Griffin, president of ValvTect Petroleum Products. "This is a first class operation and a perfect example of how marinas can help bring new business to the surrounding community. By working through various agencies, they have been able to successfully transform the marina into a wonderful place to visit for transient boaters, as well as locals.”

“We have recently completed substantial capital improvements to the marina including the construction of a 700-foot floating concrete breakwater dock, new floating transient slips, and new fuel tanks, with the help of grants from the State of Connecticut DEEP and the Boating Infrastructure Grant program. Without these grants, these improvements likely would not have come to fruition,” said Ari Yasgur, principal of Thamesport Marina. “With our new floating transient slips, and new fuel system, we are able to better serve the boating community and help attract more boaters to New London."

Thamesport Marina offers many onsite amenities including restaurants, shore power, fuel, as well as deep water and easy access off the Long Island Sound. Through industry relationships with Valvtect, Oasis Marinas, Snag-A-Slip, Mystic Oil, Marinalife Magazine, Sea Tow, BoatUS and many others in the industry, the marina strives to deliver a great experience to customers and the greater boating community.