YBAA announces new officers and board members

The Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) recently elected its new officers and board members for the coming year.

Mike Titgemeyer, CPYB, owner of Crusader Yacht Sales, Annapolis, Md. was recently re-elected for a second term as YBAA board president, leading the association’s board of directors.

The board includes eleven elected and one Honorary YBAA member yacht sales professionals from throughout the U.S.

Titgemeyer has been in the marine industry since 1985. He has worked for several marine businesses and manufacturers. He started his career as a rigger in Grand River, Ohio, worked for various local sailmakers in Ohio, before joining Tartan Yachts in 1996. Mike served as national sales manager for Tartan, until moving into the retail / dealer side of the business in 2001, when he and his family moved to Annapolis, Md. to assist in opening Tartan C&C Yachts of Annapolis. In 2009, Mike became managing broker at Crusader Yacht Sales and bought the company in 2010 from CYS founder Nancy Cann, also an active YBAA member and YBAA past president.

Mike has been active in the YBAA community and committees since 2001 and joined the YBAA Board of Directors in 2011.

“Serving the interests of the Yacht Sales Professional and the Yacht Brokerage community has always been inspiring to me," Titgemeyer said. "The work that YBAA does is critical to the sustainability of our industry and provides much needed support for our members. I’m looking forward to a great year of inspired work by our board, committees and task groups to provided smart and innovative solutions to our industry’s challenges! YBAA provides expert leadership for the yacht sales professional through our Code of Ethics & Business Practices, the National Yacht Broker Certification Program (CPYB),as well as numerous other valuable member educational programs, member business benefits and other industry initiatives."

The other newly re-elected YBAA officers and board members include:

Vice President – Hal Slater, CPYB – Brewer Yacht Sales, Westbrook, Conn.

Brewer Yacht Sales, Westbrook, Conn. Treasurer – Jonathan Chapman, CPYB – Northrop and Johnson, Newport, R.I.

– Northrop and Johnson, Newport, R.I. Board Member – Ryan White, CPYB – Marine Concept Yacht Sales, Norfolk, Va.

– Marine Concept Yacht Sales, Norfolk, Va. Board Member – Bill Bolin – S & J Yachts, Palmetto, Fla.

– S & J Yachts, Palmetto, Fla. Board Appointed Honorary Director – Vince Morvillo, CPYB – Murray Yacht Sales, Kemah, Texas

