Williams Jet Tenders names new development director

Williams Jet Tenders has announced that long-term team member, Dan Bloice-Smith has been promoted to development director. In his new position Bloice-Smith will oversee the development of all new products for Williams, as well as the on-going evolution of the existing world-class Williams range.

Bloice-Smith joined Williams 10 years ago as an engineer and has been instrumental in the growth of the business, overseeing the development of over 20 new models, and managing the company’s technical department for a number of years. He was also the recipient of the Rising Star Award at the first ever Boat Builder Awards.

“We are thrilled that Dan continues to grow with us as a company and this is a very worthy promotion. Ongoing product development is key to ensure we continue to dominate the luxury yacht tender market, and his hard work and dedication over the last 10 years has been instrumental to the growth and success of our business,” John Hornsby, manufacturing director at Williams Jet Tenders, said.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as development director, it’s a really exciting role at a time when there’s many development projects underway," Bloice-Smith said. "I am very fortunate to be working with such an inspirational and talented team at Williams, and I look forward to being able to drive our in-house capabilities even further.”