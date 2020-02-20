NMMA reports December powerboat registrations

NMMA announced its December New Powerboat Registrations Report showing new powerboat retail unit sales closed the fourth quarter of 2019 up 4% on a rolling 3-month year-over-year (R3M YOY) basis and closed 2019 down 1% on a rolling 12-month year-over-year basis, marking the second highest level of new powerboat sales in 12 years.

“It was encouraging to see new boat sales pick up in the second half of 2019 with demand across a range of boats reaching their highest or near highest year-over-year sales volumes in 10-12 years,” said Vicky Yu, director of business intelligence for NMMA. “A pick-up in the second half of 2019 and healthy demand in most powerboat categories offset softness in the smaller freshwater fishing boat segment. From what we’re hearing from manufacturers, that sales momentum is carrying through the start of winter boat show season.”

Insights from the December report include:

Segment growth leaders in 2019 were new personal watercraft (up 5%), wake sport boats (up 5%), cruisers (up 4%), and jet boats (up 1%) YOY.

Sales of new freshwater fishing boats were down 7% R12M YOY, primarily reflecting moderation in sales of smaller freshwater fishing boats (<21’) following 10-year highs in 2018.

New yacht sales ended 2019 down 6%.

For complete data by boat type, hull material, propulsion, and size going back five years, please view the full report here. Access to the New Powerboat Registrations Report is complimentary to companies that subscribe to or participate in NMMA’s Monthly Shipment Report (MSR) program.