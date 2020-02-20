Garmin reports strong revenue, operating income growth

Garmin Ltd. announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 28, 2019.

“2019 was another exciting year of growth thanks to our strong lineup of products and unique innovations,” said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd. “We entered 2020 with a great lineup of recently introduced products with more on the way. We are excited about the future because each business segment offers unique growth opportunities for 2020 and beyond.”

Revenue from the marine segment grew 22% in the fourth quarter, which Garmin said was driven by an innovative product lineup of chartplotters, advanced sonars, and the revolutionary new Force trolling motor.

Gross margin and operating margin improved to 60% and 19%, respectively, resulting in 154% operating income growth. During the quarter, we expanded our flagship chartplotter line-up with the new GPSMAP Plus series and the ECHOMAP UHD series.

Major highlights for Garmin’s fourth quarter 2019 include: