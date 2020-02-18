ORR igniting progress at every level

Representatives from the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) said that outdoor recreation initiatives are off to a great start in 2020 thanks to Outdoor Recreation Roundtable members at the center of the action.



At the state level, Offices of Outdoor Recreation (ORECs) are advancing:

Indiana unanimously passed a resolution out of the Senate Natural Resources Committee calling for the creation of an Office of Outdoor Recreation. ORR members the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and the RV Industry Association provided testimony at the Committee hearing, and ORR submitted a strong letter of supportfor the office.

unanimously passed a resolution out of the Senate Natural Resources Committee calling for the creation of an Office of Outdoor Recreation. ORR members the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and the RV Industry Association provided testimony at the Committee hearing, and ORR submitted a strong letter of supportfor the office. In January, ORR met with Maryland cabinet members to discuss the success of the Maryland Outdoor Recreation Economic Commission (MORE) and the creation of an Office of Outdoor Recreation in the state.

cabinet members to discuss the success of the Maryland Outdoor Recreation Economic Commission (MORE) and the creation of an Office of Outdoor Recreation in the state. Nevada hired their first-ever Administrator of the Division of Outdoor Recreation.

hired their first-ever Administrator of the Division of Outdoor Recreation. In West Virginia , state Senator Mark Maynard introduced a bill to create an Office of Outdoor Recreation. ORR members the Motorcycle Industry Council and America Outdoors have been key in its development.

, state Senator Mark Maynard introduced a bill to create an Office of Outdoor Recreation. ORR members the Motorcycle Industry Council and America Outdoors have been key in its development. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke at NMMA’s New York Boat Show and expressed his support for recreation and its economic benefits to the state.

At the federal level, ORR and its members continue to be actively engaged in promoting outdoor recreation. The Recreational Trails Program Full Funding Act was introduced in the House by Representatives Peter Welch (D-VT), John Curtis (R-UT) and Angie Craig (D-MN). Mary Ellen Sprenkel – President & CEO of The Corps Network and member of the ORR Executive Committee – testified in front of the House Appropriations Committee.

Additionally, the House Transportation & Infrastructure Subcommittee on Highways and Transit held a hearing on the transportation needs of federally-managed lands, which included a discussion around natural and recreational infrastructure. ORR has been educating lawmakers on the need for green and blue infrastructure.

ORR also moderated a panel at ORR member Snowsports Industries America’s Industry + Intelligence Keynote Lunch at the Outdoor Retailer Winter Market + Snow Show in Denver, Colo., focusing on the new consumer experience. On the panel were Jenn Dice, PeopleForBikes; Karen Redfern, Go RVing; Joe Hession, SNOW Operating; and Bryce Phillips, evo.

Coming up

This week marks several outdoor recreation conferences and events where ORR and our members are hosting and presenting. The 23rd annual Hike the Hill – a joint effort between the American Hiking Society and the Partnership for the National Trail System; The Corps Network’s 35th annual National Conference; The Conservation Fund’s rural development course: Balancing Nature and Commerce in Rural Communities and Landscapes, and the Miami International Boat Show – the nation’s largest boat show, owned by ORR member NMMA.

This summer, Partners Outdoors 2020 will be held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on June 10-11. Contact Ben Nasta at bnasta@recreationroundtable.org for details on registration.