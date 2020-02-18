Marine Marketers of America announce 2019 Neptune Award winners

Marine Marketers of America (MMA) announced the winners of the 2019 Neptune Awards for Marine Marketing Excellence during the Miami Boat Show.
“Winning a Neptune Award communicates the highest level of marketing achievement in the boating industry,” said MMA President Wanda Kenton Smith. “This year’s field of entries represents a stellar mix of outstanding marketing initiatives launched and executed by companies large and small.”
This year’s awards drew 150 entries in 20 categories. More than 50 marketing professionals from throughout the industry served as judges. The rules are structured so that no one can judge in a category in which there would be a conflict of interest.
In addition to the category winners, the coveted “King Neptune” Best-in-Competition Award went to the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF) for its “Off the Hook” initiative. The RBFF campaign used local media, social and influencers to drive powerful attendance at its pop-up Bait Shop in urban areas, where attendees could access rods, reels and bait and then go fishing right there.
One of the judges commented: “The RBFF’s Off-the-Hook program told you precisely who their target was, and then went right after them in a unique way and clearly showed the results. They stated, measured and achieved their goals. Their campaign delivered a strategic mix of digital and social influencers with a hands-on event. The program was well executed and included compelling KPIs that demonstrated strong ROI.”
“This year’s Neptune Awards competition delivered an array of thoughtful, well-executed marketing offerings across all categories,” said Sally Helme, MMA vice president and Neptune Awards co-chairperson. “It shows that innovation and creativity are alive and well in the boating marketplace.”
MMA also presented a special Neptune marketing leadership award to Carl Blackwell for his service in leading the National Marine Manufacturers Association’s successful “Discover Boating” campaign, plus a special service award to Greg Proteau of Boating Writers International to honor his retirement and more than 12 years on the MMA Board of Directors.
2019 Neptune Award Winners:
- Best Advertising Series: Mercury Marine, “400 Verado Outboard Ad Series,” created by Mercury Marine
- Best Advertising Single or Spread: Volvo Penta of the Americas, “Timeline of Innovation” advertising spread, created by Volvo Penta of the Americas
- Best Advertorial or Native Advertising: Mercury Marine, “American Bass Anglers” advertorial, created by Mercury Marine
- Best B2B Marketing: BRP/Sea-Doo, “2020 Club BRP More than Donuts,” created by LOOK Marketing
- Best Diversity Initiative: Evinrude, “#Evinrude Women Diversity Campaign,” created by Disrupt Idea Co.
- Best Email Marketing: Malibu Boats, “Lead Nurturing Email Journey,” created by Malibu Boats
- Best Event Marketing/Grassroots Promotion: Hatteras Yachts, “Hatteras Yachts Club Event,” created by Adventure Advertising
- Best Innovation: Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, “Off the Hook,” created by Colle McVoy/Exponent PR
- Best Integrated Marketing Campaign: Nautique Boat Company, “G23 Paragon Launch,” created by Nautique Boat Company
- Best Newsletter Print and Digital: International Yacht Brokers Association, “Compass,” created by Turnkey Communications & PR
- Best Online Advertising: Boston Whaler Inc., “Prospecting Campaign,” created by Dino Marketing Group
- Best Public Relations: BRP/Sea-Doo, “SeaDooLife NYC Commute,” created by LOOK Marketing
- Best Product Literature: Malibu Boats, “Malibu Boats 2020 Catalogs,” created by Malibu Boats
- Best Regional/Local Marketing: Atlantic Cruising Yachts, “Jeanneau VIP Happy Hour Open House,” created by Millennium Marketing Solutions
- Best Sales Promotion: MarineMax, “Online Yacht Expo,” created by MarineMax
- Best Social Media: Malibu Boats, “M240 Launch,” created by Malibu Boats
- Best Video, Single: Volvo Penta of the Americas, “Made to Move You,” created by Volvo Penta of the Americas
- Best Video, Series: Marquis Yachts, “Lexus LY 650 Build Story Series,” created by BClever
- Best Website: Seakeeper, “Seakeeper.com,” created by Seakeeper
2019 Neptune Award Honorable Mention:
- Advertising Series: Grady White Boats, “Grady White Ad Series”
- Advertising Single or Spread: Paul Mann Custom Boats, “Ahead of the Curve”
- B2B Marketing: Sea Tow, “Sea Care by Sea Tow”
- Event Marketing/Grassroots Promotion: Marine Retailers of the Americas, “MRAA Dealer Week”
- Innovation: Yamaha Watercraft, “Post Purchase” and CRM, “CRM Lifecycle Program”
- Integrated Marketing Campaign: Regulator Marine Inc., “XO Series Launch” Newsletters: Sea Tow, “Sea Tow News”
- Product Literature: Regulator Marine, “2020 Product Line Brochure”
- Regional/Local Marketing: Emerald Coast Marine, “Regional Marketing Program”
- Social Media: Sea Ray, “Sea Ray Boats”
- Video, Single: Regal Boats, “38 SAV Launch”
- Video, Series: Mercury Marine, “Bold Stories”
- Website: Nautique Boat Company, “Design Your Nautique”