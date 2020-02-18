Marine Marketers of America announce 2019 Neptune Award winners

Marine Marketers of America (MMA) announced the winners of the 2019 Neptune Awards for Marine Marketing Excellence during the Miami Boat Show.

“Winning a Neptune Award communicates the highest level of marketing achievement in the boating industry,” said MMA President Wanda Kenton Smith. “This year’s field of entries represents a stellar mix of outstanding marketing initiatives launched and executed by companies large and small.”

This year’s awards drew 150 entries in 20 categories. More than 50 marketing professionals from throughout the industry served as judges. The rules are structured so that no one can judge in a category in which there would be a conflict of interest.

In addition to the category winners, the coveted “King Neptune” Best-in-Competition Award went to the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF) for its “Off the Hook” initiative. The RBFF campaign used local media, social and influencers to drive powerful attendance at its pop-up Bait Shop in urban areas, where attendees could access rods, reels and bait and then go fishing right there.

One of the judges commented: “The RBFF’s Off-the-Hook program told you precisely who their target was, and then went right after them in a unique way and clearly showed the results. They stated, measured and achieved their goals. Their campaign delivered a strategic mix of digital and social influencers with a hands-on event. The program was well executed and included compelling KPIs that demonstrated strong ROI.”

“This year’s Neptune Awards competition delivered an array of thoughtful, well-executed marketing offerings across all categories,” said Sally Helme, MMA vice president and Neptune Awards co-chairperson. “It shows that innovation and creativity are alive and well in the boating marketplace.”

MMA also presented a special Neptune marketing leadership award to Carl Blackwell for his service in leading the National Marine Manufacturers Association’s successful “Discover Boating” campaign, plus a special service award to Greg Proteau of Boating Writers International to honor his retirement and more than 12 years on the MMA Board of Directors.

2019 Neptune Award Winners: