18 products receive Innovation Awards at MIBS 2020

he NMMA and Boating Writers International (BWI) honored winners of the 2020 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show Innovation Awards, recognizing exceptionally groundbreaking new consumer marine products. The Awards were presented during the boat show’s annual Innovation Breakfast, held at the Rusty Pelican on Virginia Key. This year’s program evaluated 71 products across 21 categories. The judges ultimately selected 18 winners.

The Innovation Awards judges’ committee was comprised of seven BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine products and equipment. The judges’ committee is Co-Chaired by Zuzana Prochazka and Ben Stein. Other judges were: Kaylie Jasinski, Alan Jones, Lenny Rudow, Ed Sherman, and Alan Wendt.

The 2020 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show Innovation Award winners are:

Boat Care and Maintenance, Finsulate Panama – Finsulate: “An innovative solution to an age old problem,” said Jones.

Cabin Cruisers, Cutwater Boats – C-32 CB: “A lot of engineering went into making a trailerable 32-foot retractable flybridge boat with all of the features included,” said Jasinski.

Center Console/Walkaround Fishing Boats, Solace Boats – SOLACE Boats 345 Luxury Center Console:“With a combined 150 years’ experience in the boating business, the judges unanimously agreed we’d never seen this much innovation in a center console,” said Rudow.

Consumer Electronics/Mobile Applications & Software, Maretron LLP – Maretron N2KView Anchoring: “For a cruiser who anchors regularly, this brings precision and certainty to the frequently imprecise and stressful task of anchoring,” said Stein.

Consumer Safety Equipment, ACR Electronics – ACR ResQLink View Personal Locator Beacon: “When your life is on the line, knowing that your distress signal has been sent and the PLB is working correctly can make all the difference,” said Stein.

Cuddy Cabin and Bowrider Boats, Sea Ray Boats – SLX-R 400e Outboard: “Sea Ray’s SLX-R 400e is an example of integrating a series of innovations, including their Fathom E-Power generator-free boat electric system, to make a better boat,” said Wendt.

Deck Equipment & Hardware, Chaparral Boats – Infinity Power Step: “It’s an easy way to enjoy relaxing in the water and will be the hottest thing at the sand bar this year,” said Jones.

Docking & Fendering Equipment, Golden Boat Lifts – Golden Dock Stabilizer: “A wonderful solution to the age old problem of a wobbly dock,” said Sherman.

Electric Motor/Battery Powered Propulsion, Correct Craft - Ingenity Electric Drive System: “They’ve gone farther than anyone to date in bringing a high level of electric propulsion to the tow boat market,” said Sherman.

Fishing Equipment/Gear and Tackle, GemLux – Coastal Base: “It’s a great multi-tasking base that allows recreational boaters to install outriggers, rods and sun-shades,” said Jones.

Inboard Engines, Pleasurecraft Marine Engines – PCM Z Series Engines: “With common service points, catalytic converters, closed cooling, and the ability to run on 89 octane, PCM’s Z series engines are environmentally friendly and provide a wide range of power options,” said Wendt.

Mechanical & Electrical Systems, Seakeeper Inc – Seakeeper 1: “This brings the magic of Seakeeper and a stable boat all the way down to a 23-foot boat and makes installation easy,” said Stein.

Outboard Engines, Mercury Marine – Mercury Racing 450R: “The first of a new generation of super-charged V8s with mind blowing potential,” said Jones.

Personal Gear/Soft Goods, Stay Put Systems – Magnetic Coasters: “There’s no more crying over spilled chardonnay!” said Prochazka.

Personal Watercraft (PWCs), Hobie Cat – Mirage Drive 360: “The best in a peddle style kayak designed for fishing,” said Rudow.

Propulsion Equipment & Parts, Sharrow Engineering – Sharrow MX1: “This is a breakthrough prop design that promises lower vibration, increased efficiency and could truly change the industry,” said Sherman.

Tow Boats, Nautique Boat Company – G23 Paragon: “With a host of innovative features like a telescoping tower, hull-sides used as a running surface and the ability to literally dial in your ideal surf wake, this boat has it all,” said Wendt.

Watersport Equipment, International Leisure Products Promarine Division – Pup Plank: “This is a deep, easy entrance for your dog, and it stores and folds easily – a great way to get your dog on board,” said Jasinski.

Celebrating the thousands of innovative products, ideas and services showcased each year during the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show, presented by West Marine, the Innovation Breakfast featured a host of awards’ presentations honoring people and products that have made a mark on the boating industry and are propelling it forward. The Breakfast also included special guest speaker Noah Valenstein,Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, a keynote address from NMMA President Frank Hugelmeyer, and a presentation from SVP of Marketing and Communications for the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), Stephanie Vatalaro.

The Innovation Breakfast was presented by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation.