Watershed Innovation introduces Ingenity electric propulsion brand

Watershed Innovation (a subsidiary of Correct Craft) announced its newest brand, Ingenity.

Ingenity will debut its electric drive system powered by a unique battery at the 2020 Miami International Boat Show.

“Ingenity will change the marine industry as we know it. At Correct Craft we believe the future will be very different than it is today and that’s why we started Watershed Innovation to take on projects like Ingenity, Bill Yeargin, president and CEO of Correct Craft said. "The Watershed Innovation team has done a phenomenal job creating a system that is clearly the future of our industry.”

Watershed Innovation said it created Ingenity to bring a high-power electric drive to the most demanding watersports enthusiasts and inevitably to the marine industry.

President of Watershed Innovation (Ingenity’s parent company), Sean Marrero said, “Electric is the propulsion of the future, but no battery in the world could meet the high-power requirements for a watersports boat, fit in the available space, and be used twice in the same day…so we designed our own.”

With 124 kWh of stored energy, the Ingenity battery allows for 2 to 3 hours of typical watersports use and can be recharged in as little as 90 minutes. It has cells from top tier suppliers and the latest in cooling and safety technology. The battery management system is designed for thousands of cycles which equates to many years of use powering a boat.

“Our new battery is the heart and soul of the Ingenity electric propulsion system and is the key to everything customers care about: safety, reliability, and the time to run and charge,” Marrero said.

Ingenity also launched its new website that highlights the performance and technology of its drive system and battery. The new site includes news, frequently asked questions and a contact page for businesses who would like to collaborate or partner with Ingenity.

The Ingenity system is on display at the Miami International Boat Show in booth B101.