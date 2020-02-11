Costa Sunglasses, Volvo Penta partner with MIBS for marine conservation

For the second year in a row, the Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show, presented by West Marine, and Costa Sunglasses are partnering in an effort to expand their commitment to conservation, and encourage attendees to join the movement to #KICKPLASTIC at the 2020 show. Additionally, Volvo Penta has come on board to present the Volvo Penta Conservation Stage with free, daily seminars to educate attendees about the positive role they can play in keeping the planet and oceans clean.

“We’re proud to partner with Costa Sunglasses and Volvo Penta to present this year’s Conservation Village, two leading marine industry businesses that recognize the importance of environmental care and are leading the way in helping to preserve our waters,” noted Larry Berryman, Miami Boat Show director. “As boaters and anglers, we are some of this country’s original conservationists. We want to ensure our waters are healthy for future generations, which is why we’re proud to expand the Costa Conservation Village in its second year with more partners and offerings for attendees to learn how they can be stewards to preserving the world’s greatest resources.”

The Costa Conservation Village will feature several of the industry’s conservation organizations and leaders, who will be on hand to discuss critical environmental issues, such as efforts to restore and protect marine ecosystems, responsible/ethical angling, game fish conservation, and management of fish and wildlife resources. 2020 participants include Coastal Conservation Association of Florida, International Game Fish Association, Ocean Habitats, RECOVER Consortium, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Ocean Conservancy, Captains for Clean Water, Bonefish Tarpon Trust, NOAA Office of Marine Sanctuaries, The Billfish Foundation, Oris Watch Company, and 5 Gyres.

And new for 2020, sustainability will take center stage at the Volvo Penta Conservation Stage, with a variety of seminars and panel discussions, from Everglades Restoration and ocean plastic pollution, to cooking sustainable seafood with demos from James Beard Award-winning chef Allen Susser. Access the complete schedule of Volvo Penta Conservation Seminars here.

“We’re proud to partner with the Miami International Boat Show and Costa on efforts in support of sustainability at one of the largest boat shows in the world,” said Martin Bjuve, president of Volvo Penta of the Americas. “Volvo Penta holds true to our core value of environmental care and sees this new conservation stage as an ideal platform to raise awareness of the actionable steps we can take today to preserve our waters for tomorrow.”

The 2020 Miami Boat Show is also picking up where it left off in 2019 to do its part in reducing waste onsite by expanding its partnership with the Costa Kick PlasticÒ initiative, which is helping to reduce single-use plastics at the show. Attendees from the 2019 event embraced the program, with thousands of single-use plastic water bottles saved from waste. In 2020, more water bottle filling stations will be offered at key points around the venue, and Costa reusable aluminum water containers will be for sale throughout the event to further reduce the amount of plastic used at the show.

As an incentive to purchase the reusable water bottles, show attendees who purchase a Costa Kick Plastic bottle will receive a complimentary visor (while supplies last), and the those posting on their social media with the show’s #KickPlasticMIBS hashtag have a chance to win a pair of Costa Sunglasses.

Costa will display the Untangled™ Collection, a line of sunglass frames made entirely from recycled fishing nets—the most harmful form of ocean plastic. The collection includes four frame styles, each featuring mineral glass polarized lenses, recycled aluminum Costa logos, PLUSfoam recyclable temple and nose pads, and a unique tumbled finish.

“As a company born on the water, we continuously strive to partner with like-minded companies who share our passion to protect and preserve our watery world,” said Andrew Cox, Costa Saltwater Community Manager. “Our partnership with the Miami International Boat Show is bigger and better this year, and will help to shine a light on the issues facing our oceans and waterways. We are proud to continue this partnership with an expanded Costa Conservation Village and Kick Plastic campaign, and we are hopeful that this year will have the biggest impact yet.”

Additional site-wide initiatives to encourage conservation include:

The boat show has eliminated plastic straws.

Concessions include ‘grab and go’ items that are recyclable and compostable.

There will be zero Styrofoam on the premises (for the 4 th year in a row).

year in a row). Renewable and plant-based coffee cups, sleeves, and recyclable lids will be integrated throughout the site.

Zero hard plastic utensils on the docks or in the VIP Lounge.

The boat show is introducing Pepsi’s new 12oz aluminum cans for Aquafina and Gatorade - launched earlier this month at the big football game, the boat show is second in line to debut these eco-friendly cans to reduce single-use plastic at a large-scale event.

As a member of International Federation of Boat Show Organizers (IFBSO), the Miami International Boat Show’s conservation endeavors support IFBSO’s #ReThinkPlastic initiative – to remove single-use plastics packaging, as well as become champions of spreading environmental awareness in an effort to tackle the global pollution crisis.