RIMTA to host second Marine Industry Environmental Conference

The Rhode Island Marine Trades Association (RIMTA), along with partners Connecticut Marine Trade Association (CMTA) and Massachusetts Marine Trade Association (MMTA), will host the second-annual environmental conference for the region’s marine industry on March 11, 2020.

The Southern New England Marine Industry Environmental Conference will focus both on practical approaches and a forward-looking vision on environmental issues marine businesses in the region are facing.

The day-long event will include expert speakers and a compelling keynote presentation – all staged at the renowned Roger Williams University Law School Building. Notable speakers include Daniela Abbott of the Pare Corporation, Kathleen Burns of the CMTA, Kellie Crete of the Gowrie Group, Adam Fortier-Brown of the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), Jay Frechette of Starkweather & Shepley, Bridgid Murphy of North Sails, and Shaun O’Rourke of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. Topics of discussion will span a variety of today’s most important environmental issues, as well as those on the horizon such as:

Building a Culture of Compliance

Resilience and Preparedness at Your Facility

Insurance and Remediation

Sustainable Business Practices

Environmental Legislative Outlook and The History of Environmental Advocacy in New England

To register, click here or contact Evan Ridley at evan@rimta.org or call 401-396-9619.