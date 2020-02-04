Outboard engine sales reach 13-year high

The first section of NMMA’s 2019 U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract, Outboard Engine Sales Trends report, is now available in the Statistics section of NMMA.org. The Outboard Engine Sales Trends report examines outboard engine retail sales, which increased for the eighth consecutive year in 2019, nearly reaching pre-recession levels with a 13-year high.

“We’re seeing the trend in consumer demand for higher performance engines continue with outboard engine sales growth in 2019 led by engines 200hp+, accounting for 27% of sales, and sales of 300hp+ engines up 18%,” said Vicky Yu, director of business intelligence for NMMA. “After a pick-up in nearly all high-volume categories in the fourth quarter, inventory turns are healthy and manufacturers are expanding capacity in anticipation of demand. We expect another growth year for outboard engines sales in 2020.”

NMMA members receive unlimited, complimentary access to the digital version of each section of the Statistical Abstract as they become available, in addition to the full compilation report, which will be released in July. NMMA's Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract is the most comprehensive collection of industry data and a trusted source for recreational boating intelligence.

The release schedule for the 2019 Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract is:

March : Sailboat Sales Trends; Boat and Engine Exports and Imports

: Sailboat Sales Trends; Boat and Engine Exports and Imports April : Cruiser, Watersport, Off-Shore Fishing Boat and Trailer Sales Trends; Powerboat Sales Trends; Pre-owned Boat Market; Total Industry Sales by Category and State

: Cruiser, Watersport, Off-Shore Fishing Boat and Trailer Sales Trends; Powerboat Sales Trends; Pre-owned Boat Market; Total Industry Sales by Category and State June : Total Boat Registrations

: Total Boat Registrations July: Full Report

Visit www.nmma.org/statistics or contact intel@nmma.org for more information.