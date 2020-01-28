Correct Craft employees volunteer with Habitat for Humanity

Over the past two weeks, 52 employees from Nautique Boats, Aktion Parks, Watershed Innovation and Correct Craft volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.

Employees spent the past two Saturdays assembling a home. The homes start as a concrete slab and end up move-in ready for a Central Florida family in need. Correct Craft employees were assigned to houses needing final touch ups before the homes were presented to their new owners. Employees laid sod, painted, deep cleaned and more.

Habitat for Humanity is an organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. They are dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes. Over the last few years, Correct Craft has been a strong supporter of Habitat for Humanity and in 2018 won its highest award, the Walter Pharr Legacy Award.

“I am so proud of our employees for once again coming together to build a home for a family in need," Bill Yeargin, President and CEO of Correct Craft stated. "Every time we serve, there is great comradery, and we always leave the service opportunity better than when we arrived. Correct Craft is honored by the partnership we have with Habitat for Humanity and we look forward to helping them again in the future.”