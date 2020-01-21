Correct Craft celebrates 95 years of ‘Making life better’

In 2020, Correct Craft began celebrating 95 years of "Making Life Better." Since 1925, Correct Craft has operated as one of the world’s recreational boating leaders. Today, Correct Craft strives to lead in tournament inboard, freshwater fish, saltwater fish, utility and recreational boats, as well as marine propulsion, watersports parks and innovation.

Bill Yeargin, President and CEO of Correct Craft stated, “Correct Craft is honored to have served millions of boaters across the globe, helping them make almost a century of memories with their families and friends. Our amazing team has driven industry leading growth and innovation while never losing sight of ‘Making Life Better’ for our customers, dealers, employees and everyone with whom we interact!”

Yeargin added, “Correct Craft has grown from a small company to a global organization with multiple boat and engine brands, three waterparks and a subsidiary devoted solely to innovation. Our team realizes this success is built on the shoulders of many great people who have gone before us and we are committed to continuing to honor their legacy with excellent products.”

Yeargin concluded, “Finally, our Correct Craft team is honored to use our platform to serve our industry and others around the world. I have travelled the globe with our team to build homes, work in orphanages, fight human trafficking and in many other ways serve those who we can help. We are working to help companies in our industry optimize their organizational culture by using our influence in Washington D.C. and state capitals to look out for those who enjoy being in, on, under or near water. We are committed to use our platform and influence in a never-ending effort at ‘Making Life Better.’”

Correct Craft’s history has a unique story. Correct Craft solidified its name after hearing a radio advertisement explaining “the correct heel for your shoe,” W.C. Meloon thought, why not “the correct craft for you?”

During the Second World War, Correct Craft opened a second plant in Titusville, Fla. in 1942 to manufacture boats through government contracts for the war effort.

In the early 1960’s Correct Craft fought through bankruptcy and started its world-renowned Nautique brand.

In the 1970s, Correct Craft produced an array of runabouts, cuddy-cabin and center console models including the Southwind, Martinique, Cuddy Nautique, Fish Nautique, Bass Nautique, and Ski Nautique.

In the 1990s, Correct Craft invented a tower to add even more height to extreme water sports. The patented Flight Control Tower, combined with factory installed ballast tanks, revolutionized the wakeboard boat market and led to the creation of the Air Nautique.

In 2005, construction began for the Correct Craft Headquarters located on the outskirts of Central Florida. In September of that year, Bill Yeargin became President/CEO of Correct Craft, marking the beginning of a new strategic direction for the company.

In 2010, following the Great Recession, Correct Craft began execution of a new growth strategy that resulted in the acquisition of the following companies:

Orlando Watersports Complex – 2012

Pleasurecraft Engine Group – 2014

Bass Cat and Yar-Craft – 2015

Centurion and Supreme Boats – 2015

SeaArk Boats – 2016

Miami Watersports Complex - 2017

Bryant Boats – 2017

Watershed Innovation – 2018

Velvet Drive – 2019

Parker Boats – 2019

Merritt Precision – 2019

Since its beginnings of building a variety of crafts ranging from powerboats to race boats and even sailboats, Correct Craft has been aimed at leading the marine industry in innovation.

Today, the company says Correct Craft remains dedicated to growing its current brands and producing premium products that bring enjoyment to families around the world.