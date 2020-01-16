Kicker Marine Audio joins Battle Breast Cancer Giveaway

Kicker Marine Audio lives its “Go Overboard!” tagline as it joins Reef Runner Boats in the boat manufacturer’s third annual "Battle Breast Cancer Giveaway," culminating at the Miami International Boat Show.

At the show’s closing on Sunday, February 17, 2020, Reef Runner will draw an entry of one lucky donor for a 23’ Open center console to celebrate its annual fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, a non-profit and leader in the fight against breast cancer.

Reef Runner Boats president Donna Milo’s own brush with the disease provided the impetus to start the benefit. She is joined this year by Kicker Marine Audio and other prestigious marine sponsors like Evinrude, TACO Marine, Edson, SeaDek by Castaway Customs, Ocean Tamer and Center Consoles Only in the packaging of a highly enticing prize. Each sponsor has donated product and services to increase the value and overall design look of the new Reef Runner 230 Open.

Kicker Marine Audio national brand manager Jeremy Bale met Reef Runner’s V.P. Patrick Farres at the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show and the fundraising campaign struck a chord. Bale enlisted his company’s support to contribute a full sound system valued at $5,000 retail, complete with a lighted subwoofer, coaxials, amplifiers, service unit with remote and a lighting remote and receiver.

“We are pleased to support the efforts of Reef Runner Boats as so many of us have had our lives touched by cancer. We saw a great opportunity to add our expertise and products to this beautiful boat—built for a great cause,” said Bale.

The campaign has raised over $25,000 over the past two years and to date over $17,000 has been raised toward the $25,000 goal for the 2020 promotion and drawing.

Tickets are available and donations can be made online at Reef Runner Boats website and at the Miami Boat Show, C-50 where the boat will be on display at the center of the Marine Stadium on Virginia Key. The winner will be drawn at 1 PM February 17 and need not be present to win.